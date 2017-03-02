Sooners At The NFL Combine

Three Sooners will participate in the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine Friday, March 3-Monday, March 6, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Follow complete coverage as Samaje Perine, Dede Westbrook and Charles Walker audition for the next level, including exclusive live coverage on NFL Network and NFL.com.

SAMAJE PERINE

Finished career as OU's all-time leading rusher (4,122 yards) in just three seasons... holds the NCAA single-game rushing record (427 yards vs. Kansas in 2014)... ranks fourth in OU history with 49 rushing touchdowns, fifth with 685 carries and sixth with 4,443 all-purpose yards.

DEDE WESTBROOK

One of five finalists for the 2016 Heisman Trophy... winner of the Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver)... finished career ranked fourth in school history with nine 100-yard receiving games, tied for sixth with 21 touchdown receptions and seventh with 2,267 career receiving yards despite playing just two seasons...

CHARLES WALKER