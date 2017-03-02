Sooners At The NFL Combine

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was embarrassed with how his Sooners played against the Buckeyes on Owen Field a year ago, but his first year head coach Lincoln Riley sounded sort of Stoopsonian.More >>
OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was embarrassed with how his Sooners played against the Buckeyes on Owen Field a year ago, but his first year head coach Lincoln Riley sounded sort of Stoopsonian.More >>
It's payback week for Lincoln Riley's Sooners. Unfortunately, they're meeting an elite Ohio State team in front of 104,000 plus fans, one year after being dominated on Owen Field.More >>
It's payback week for Lincoln Riley's Sooners. Unfortunately, they're meeting an elite Ohio State team in front of 104,000 plus fans, one year after being dominated on Owen Field.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Mike Gundy talks about hunting with his kids.More >>
Mike Gundy talks about hunting with his kids.More >>
With a 35-point statement victory under their belts, the Cowboys hit the road this week for a Friday evening encounter with South Alabama in Mobile.More >>
With a 35-point statement victory under their belts, the Cowboys hit the road this week for a Friday evening encounter with South Alabama in Mobile.More >>
Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Parker will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.More >>
Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Parker will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.More >>
The Oklahoma State football team travels to Mobile, Ala., to take on South Alabama at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8.More >>
The Oklahoma State football team travels to Mobile, Ala., to take on South Alabama at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8.More >>