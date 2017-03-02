Questions Remain After Oklahoma REAL ID Act Signed Into Law

"Wanna know when we're getting them. They ask us about every day," said Candace Schumacher with Barnes Tag Agency.

Every day for the past several months, people have asked about the REAL ID Act and what Oklahoma lawmakers were going to do about.

Oklahoma will finally be compliant with federal law when it comes to ID cards.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Mary Fallin signed the state's REAL ID bill into law.

So the next question is, what happens next?

Tag agencies say the law is a relief to them and their customers, but they still have a lot of questions.

Now, finally, there's a law in place.

"Kind of feels like a relief,” Schumacher said. “Like, maybe we have a little more information now. We have something to look forward to. Before, people were asking and we had no idea."

This was the final year the state had to get its act together in order to be compliant with federal ID laws.

Now that it's passed, people will be allowed to board planes, enter federal buildings and military bases.

That's only if they choose to buy a federally compliant driver's license, which costs an extra $5, and requires that their fingerprints and other info be collected into a database.

They can opt out and stick with a non-compliant license but they can't board an airplane with it.

Jim Barnes, owner of Barnes Tag Agency, said, "We're just waiting to find out all the details."

Barnes said his employees are already busy dealing with the new car tags and license plates, now they'll have to deal with this confusion, too.

"It's going to go crazy because on Saturdays we close at 1:00, we usually have eight or 10 people we have to turn away," he said.

The Department of Public Safety said it will take more than two years to implement the changes.

In the meantime, it's hoping the federal government will grant Oklahoma another extension that would last until October.