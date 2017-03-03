Two People Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Tulsa Strip Club

Police are looking for three men who robbed two people at gunpoint outside a Tulsa strip club late Thursday.

Police were called to Night Trips in the 3900 block of South Sheridan at about 11 p.m.

The two victims told officers three armed men walked up and demanded money and cell phones then told them to leave.

The victims said the robbers were in a silver 2016 Toyota Camry with Oklahoma tag number 355MPH. The two victims then drove to a QuikTrip at 51st and Sheridan where they called police.

Police said the car checked back to be stolen. Neither of the victims were injured in the robbery.