Grieving Family Focused On Life Of 17-Year-Old Hit, Killed By SUV

Paul’s mother, Araceli Moreno, said it was a privilege to have him as her son.

The Moreno family is left with questions about who hit Paul and why they didn't stay at the scene, but, right now, they're focused on his life.

While Tulsa police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a 17-year-old boy, his grieving mother said she’s thankful for the time she had with her son.

"A great, awesome, talented kid," she said.

The 17-year-old had autism; something his family said is often misunderstood.

Paul’s sister, Daisy, said, "There's challenges, probably almost every day."

"Autistic children, they're all unique in their own way. There's not an autistic child that is the same, they're all different," Araceli said.

Paul was upset about his dinner the night a driver hit him.

"When he looked into the pot and he saw it wasn't the spaghetti that he wanted, he got really agitated," Araceli said.

So, she said they stepped outside to get some fresh air. He turned a corner and she went looking for him and called 911 when she couldn't find him.

"As I'm running to the other side - firetrucks, ambulance - and I just, I just collapsed to the floor," Araceli said. "I did a lot of talking with God that night."

At the hospital, Paul was in an induced coma surrounded by his family.

Daisy said, "I felt a little better knowing I could say my last words."

Paul died on Wednesday.

Araceli continues to lean on her faith, thankful for Paul's life.

"I'm completely blessed by that, that I was chosen to have that angel for the amount of time that I had him," she said.

Police found the driver's SUV; and while the family said they'll always wonder why the person drove off, they're able to find comfort.

Araceli said, "It was extremely hard to let him go, but I felt that God was waiting for him at the gates of Heaven, and I feel peace in my heart."

If you’d like to help the family, a Go Fund Me Page has been set up to help pay for hospital and funeral expenses.