Oklahoma Wildfire Threat High Across Oklahoma

TULSA, Oklahoma -

It’s been a rough wildfire season in eastern Oklahoma, and unfortunately the fire danger will remain a significant problem for our Saturday with another windy day ahead.

South wind gusts as high as 30 to 35 miles per hour are anticipated this afternoon, allowing for any fires that spark to spread rapidly. And once again relative humidity values will drop back around 20-25 percent, helping fuel any fires that develop. Remember that several counties are under burn bans as well!

On the positive side of things, temperatures will once again be quite comfortable with highs in the upper 60's to around 70 this afternoon! We’ll have a good amount of sunshine during the first half of the day, but clouds look to be on a steady increase this afternoon with much cloudier skies by late in the day.

South winds won’t completely calm down overnight, which could be an issue into the night for firefighting efforts if any more fires get going this afternoon. That steady south breeze will keep our overnight lows pretty mild in the low 50's heading into Sunday.

Overcast skies will take over on Sunday, likely keeping our afternoon highs just a bit cooler than today in the low to mid 60's. Humidity values will increase significantly, and some areas of drizzle will be possible during the day Sunday as south winds again crank up over 30 miles per hour at times. Fortunately, with increased humidity our fire danger should not be quite as high on Sunday but those winds will still be a problem.

Very gusty south to southwest winds will continue right on into Monday as well as our next quick-moving storm system approaches. Temperatures look to surge well back into the 70's Monday afternoon, setting the stage for a few strong to severe storms by Monday evening and Monday night. The overall severe risk looks low at this point, but we’ll keep you advised!

Despite a cold front moving through Monday night, temperatures will remain well above normal throughout next week with plenty of 60's and 70's to come!

