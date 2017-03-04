Tulsa Public School Holds Pride Race & Wellness Festival

Hundreds of Tulsa Public School students, teachers and education supporters took part in the district's annual Pride Race and Wellness Festival at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa Saturday.

This is the 16th year for the event which supports Tulsa Public School's physical education programs.

Activities included a 5K Bike Ride, a 5K Run, a one mile Fun Run, school mascot Dash and wrapped up with Zumba on the Green.

The school with the most participants won $300 in gym equipment.