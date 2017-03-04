OSBI Assists Kiefer Police In Investigation Of Man’s ‘Suspicious - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSBI Assists Kiefer Police In Investigation Of Man’s ‘Suspicious Death’

KIEFER, Oklahoma -

Kiefer Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating what is being called a "suspicious death."

OSBI was called Saturday afternoon after Mark Wayne Torres, 39, was found dead by his father just before 1 p.m. in his home located at 314 S. Main.

Neighbors told News On 6 Torres usually kept to himself.

Special agents spent the afternoon talking to witnesses, collecting evidence and documenting the scene. 

Police said there may have been a fight or struggle at the home and that their investigation shows several people were there the day Torres died and there is evidence of drug use.

An autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death. 

