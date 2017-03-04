Search Turns Up Potential New Leads In Case Of Missing McAlester Mother

The search for any sign of Holly Cantrell began somber but optimistic early Saturday morning.

"We're hoping to either find more leads or bring closure to the family,” said Cantrell's stepdaughter, Charity Clayton. “If she's out here, that we can find her and bring her home."

Upwards of 100 people met at Eufaula Lake near Cardinal Point, a wooded area northeast of McAlester, where Cantrell's purse and ID were found by a hunter last weekend.

"I just try my best to do what I can do for them,” said longtime family friend, Leroy McClaughey. “I know it's been rough on all of us, but I don't know what else a man can do."

The volunteer searchers were on foot and ATV, looking for clues as to how Cantrell’s purse ended up in the area.

They quickly found things that looked out of place to them.

"Tweezers, earrings, that look pretty clean and fresh laying on top of the ground,” said Brian Smith of the OKCM Search and Rescue Team. “Don't look like they've been out here very long."

They even found clothing that Cantrell regularly wore, causing the search to be halted and the sheriff's office called out to collect the findings.

"We believe at this point we may have found something significant," stated Smith.

A deputy collected and bagged the shirt, as well as several pieces of paper that was found torn and scattered about.

"It gave us some hope, but then it makes us, in the back of my mind, thinking something has really happened to her now,” said Clayton.

Cantrell never returned home from work at McAlester Hospital on January 20th.

She was last seen getting into a green truck with her scrubs on during her lunch break.

"All I can do is just hope and pray,” said Leroy. “That's all we can do."

Our calls to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's office to confirm the findings have yet to be returned.

A reward has been set up for anyone with information that leads to Cantrell's discovery.