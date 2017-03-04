Search Turns Up Potential New Leads In Case Of Missing McAlester - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Search Turns Up Potential New Leads In Case Of Missing McAlester Mother

Posted: Updated:
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

The search for any sign of Holly Cantrell began somber but optimistic early Saturday morning. 

"We're hoping to either find more leads or bring closure to the family,” said Cantrell's stepdaughter, Charity Clayton. “If she's out here, that we can find her and bring her home."

Upwards of 100 people met at Eufaula Lake near Cardinal Point, a wooded area northeast of McAlester, where Cantrell's purse and ID were found by a hunter last weekend.

"I just try my best to do what I can do for them,” said longtime family friend, Leroy McClaughey. “I know it's been rough on all of us, but I don't know what else a man can do."

The volunteer searchers were on foot and ATV, looking for clues as to how Cantrell’s purse ended up in the area.

They quickly found things that looked out of place to them.

"Tweezers, earrings, that look pretty clean and fresh laying on top of the ground,” said Brian Smith of the OKCM Search and Rescue Team. “Don't look like they've been out here very long."

They even found clothing that Cantrell regularly wore, causing the search to be halted and the sheriff's office called out to collect the findings.

"We believe at this point we may have found something significant," stated Smith.

A deputy collected and bagged the shirt, as well as several pieces of paper that was found torn and scattered about. 

"It gave us some hope, but then it makes us, in the back of my mind, thinking something has really happened to her now,” said Clayton.

 Cantrell never returned home from work at McAlester Hospital on January 20th. 

Related Story: Search For Missing McAlester Mother Enters Third Week

She was last seen getting into a green truck with her scrubs on during her lunch break.

"All I can do is just hope and pray,” said Leroy. “That's all we can do."

Our calls to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's office to confirm the findings have yet to be returned. 

A reward has been set up for anyone with information that leads to Cantrell's discovery.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.