One Dead, Two Injured In Stillwater Shooting

One person is dead after three people were shot Saturday night in a Stillwater home, police reported.

According to a police, officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of W. 3rd after a distraught caller asked for an ambulance, stating a body was found.

Upon arrival, officers found three adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Christian Thomas Peck, 21, of Stillwater, died as a result of his injuries.

Kaylee Mullins, 20, and Leeann Dotter, 20, both of Stillwater, were also shot during the incident. They have been treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown. Police said the preliminary information indicates the victims and suspect(s) were attending a small gathering or small party when the shooting happened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked call the Stillwater Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 405-372-4171 or call the tip line at 405-372-8327.