Burn Bans Extended In Tulsa, Okmulgee, Wagoner Counties

Tulsa, Okmulgee and Wagoner County commissioners voted Monday morning to extend their counties' burn bans.

Right now burn bans are in effect in at least 15 counties, mostly in and around the Tulsa area. Some of the bans extend to March 18, while others are set to expire in the next few days.

The Oklahoma Forestry Services division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture keeps track of burn bans across the state. It also maintains a FAQ about what burning is banned and what is exempted.

Get details at the Oklahoma Forestry Services web site.

Commissioners in Sequoyah County adopted a one-week burn ban on Monday, March 6, 2017.