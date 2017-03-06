Fire Destroys Building Near Tulsa International Airport

Image of the scene of the fire.

Fire destroyed a building at a mobile home park near the airport Monday afternoon.

The Tulsa Fire Department got the call at about 1:45 p.m. The building was located at the Cavalier Mobile Home Park at Sheridan and Apache, near the southwest corner of Tulsa International Airport.

The strong south wind made fighting the fire even more challenging for firefighters, but they put it out in about 20 minutes.

The manager said the building was used for maintenance and had not had electrical service for a while until today.

No one has reported any injuries.