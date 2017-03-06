Broken Arrow Woman Pleads Guilty To Fatal DUI Crash

A Broken Arrow woman pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree manslaughter in a deadly wreck in May 2015.

Police said Brenda Kaye Lambeth killed Ross Shoemaker on May 20, 2015.

Lambeth was driving a 2002 Cadillac in the 2500 block of South Aspen when she went across the center line and hit Shoemaker's 2012 Ford Focus.

10/19/2015 Related Story: Woman Charged In Fatal Crash In Broken Arrow In May Arrested

She pleaded guilty even though she didn't have a deal with prosecutors.

She's scheduled to be sentenced on May 3, 2017.