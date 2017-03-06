Carnegie Elementary Helps Their Own In Time Of Need

"Posted it at 4:00, by 4:05-ish, I had a car," Carnegie Principal Robin Emerson said.

The people at Carnegie Elementary say 22-year-old Anthony Brown is a bright light and a friendly reminder of what it means to be a good person.

A school community came together to lift up one of their own during his time of need.

Principal Robin Emerson said, "From the time he gets here to the time he goes home, he works all the time."

Brown, a custodian at Carnegie, is described as humble and polite; so when he came on tough times, the Carnegie community gave him the surprise of his life.

In the past year, Brown bought a car named Ruby. He was recently out running an errand, waiting at a stop light, when it turned green, the car in front of him moved, and that’s when the trouble started.

"Sure enough, this guy ran a red light, clipped the girl, she spun and hit me," Brown said.

The guy ran from the scene.

Brown, thankfully, wasn’t hurt, but it did total the car.

While insurance sorts out the wreck, Brown was left without four wheels and feared he might not be able to get to work.

Brown lives in north Tulsa, Carnegie is in south Tulsa, but Brown said he considered walking.

“That’s a long way, but I could do it,” he said.

Not wanting to lose him, Emerson posted on Facebook to rally help.

"Posted it at 4:00, by 4:05-ish, I had a car," Emerson said.

An anonymous student's family donated the car.

"I was shocked. It was like a joyful shock," Brown said. "I'm thankful for the people who care about me."

Now that Brown has his keys in hand, and his new ride - a Chevy Silverado 1500 - he'll definitely be able to make it to work on time.

Along with the new car, parents and staff also gave Brown some gas money to help him make the drive.