Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Responding To Turley Shooting

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting reported near Peoria and 71st Street North in Turley. The call came out Tuesday, March 7, around 8:45 a.m.

Authorities said the male victim showed up on scene and called for help. He was wounded once in the thigh and taken to a Tulsa hospital.

Authorities said the man may have been shot in Osage County, but the investigation is in its early stages. A woman with the man told officers a different story than the victim, News On 6 has learned.

