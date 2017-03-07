Intrastate Rivalry: No. 9 OU, TU Set To Face-Off

Riding a season-best six game winning streak, No. 9 Oklahoma (15-4) continues its season-high 10-game homestand as intrastate rival Tulsa visits Norman Wednesday night.

The 10-game homestand, on which OU is already 5-0, is the longest for OU since 10 straight games at home from April 16-26, 1998.

The game is airing live on Fox Sports Oklahoma and Fox College Sports Pacific. It can also be heard on KEBC 1560 in Norman or online via the link above.

Promotions

Wednesday is Dollar Dog Night where all hot dogs are $1, while supplies last.

Facing Tulsa

Oklahoma is 39-10 all-time against the Golden Hurricane, including a 21-4 record in Norman. OU has won five straight in the series after the teams altered wins and losses over a stretch of seven games from 2009-11. During OU’s five-game win streak, it has outscored TU 20-3.

Against current non-conference foes, OU’s 39 wins over Tulsa rank fifth-best in program history after its win totals over Missouri (51), Texas A&M (49), Wichita State (47) and Nebraska (43). It should be noted that Missouri, Texas A&M and Nebraska were all in the Big 12 for several years.

Since the series began in 1994, the only years in which OU and Tulsa have not played at least once are 1999 and 2015.

The Sooners and Golden Hurricane have played one common opponent this year in Incarnate Word. OU won 14-0 in five innings, while Tulsa beat the Cardinals 7-3.

The Sooners’ roster features one Tulsa native in Kelsey Arnold, who attended Holland Hall Prep.

Last Time They Met

Oklahoma prevailed its final non-conference regular season game with a 4-1 win at Tulsa on May 4 of last year.

Paige Parker struck out nine and allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks. Erin Miller had three hits, while Nicole Pendley also had a multi-hit game with a single and an RBI triple.

Macey Hatfield also had an RBI single, while Shay Knighten and Tori Nirschl drew bases-loaded walks.

Home Sweet Home

Since April 3 of last season, the Sooners have won 20 straight home games. That’s the fourth-longest win streak in program history.