Intrastate Rivalry: No. 9 OU, TU Set To Face-Off

Baker Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
Baker Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins caught up with OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and his Ohio State counterpart Gene Smith before the highly anticipated matchup between the Sooners and Buckeyes.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins caught up with OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and his Ohio State counterpart Gene Smith before the highly anticipated matchup between the Sooners and Buckeyes.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
It's a top-five matchup in the biggest class in the state - Broken Arrow at Owasso and the Tigers have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between these two teams.More >>
It's a top-five matchup in the biggest class in the state - Broken Arrow at Owasso and the Tigers have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between these two teams.More >>
Bartlesville head football coach, John McKee, announced he will resign as coach and teacher from the district.More >>
Bartlesville head football coach, John McKee, announced he will resign as coach and teacher from the district.More >>
To assist those affected by the recent devastating events in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, The University of Tulsa and TU Athletics, in partnership with members of the TU Board of Trustees, will donate all revenue from tickets sold September 1 and Sept. 9 to the hurricane relief efforts.More >>
To assist those affected by the recent devastating events in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, The University of Tulsa and TU Athletics, in partnership with members of the TU Board of Trustees, will donate all revenue from tickets sold September 1 and Sept. 9 to the hurricane relief efforts.More >>