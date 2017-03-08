Father Burned Rescuing Child From Tulsa Mobile Home Fire

Firefighters say a father suffered burns over 50-percent of his body rescuing his child from their burning Tulsa mobile home late Tuesday.

The Tulsa Fire Department got the call to the Rockwood Village Mobile Home Park in the 4100 block of South 104th East Avenue just before 11:15 p.m.

Firefighters say three people inside the home, a man, a woman and a child got out before the fire department arrived.

The woman also suffered some burns from the fire and the child had some cuts after his dad pulled him out through a window.

All three were taken to a Tulsa hospital.

Firefighters say the home was a total loss and left two nearby mobile homes with heat damage from the fire.

"It was fully involved and all we could really do was just go defensive and stay outside and put it out," said District Fire Chief Ronnie Cole.

Two pickups parked next the home were also destroyed in the fire.

Fire Captain Stan May says the cause of the fire was accidental discarding smoking materials.