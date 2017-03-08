Tulsa Man Arrested For Driving Stolen Pickup

Police say a 41-year-old Tulsa man is back in jail early Wednesday, several days after his conviction on a drug charge.

This time, Terran Morrow was arrested for driving a stolen pickup.

Officers say Morrow was spotted in the truck near 41st and Interstate-44 at about 1 a.m. After checking the truck's tag, police learned it had been stolen.

Police stopped the pickup in a Whataburger's parking lot. A female passenger went into the restaurant and out the other side. She is still hasn't been located.

Morrow was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Earlier this month, court records show Terran Morrow pleaded guilty to being in possession of Meth.