Lanes Reopened After Overturned Semi Blocks EB Lanes Of I-244

A semi rolled onto its side Wednesday morning, blocking all eastbound lanes of I-244 for almost two hours, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The semi overturned just north of the I-44/I-244 split in west Tulsa at about 11:30 a.m. OHP responded to the scene and ODOT was called in to provide traffic control support.

Traffic was diverted onto I-44 eastbound or onto the West 51st Street exit. The scene was cleared, and traffic returned to normal around 1:17 p.m.

No word on injuries.