Suspect In Custody After Pursuit Heads From Tulsa To Muskogee County

A high-speed police chase ended after the suspect drove onto private property then tried to plow through a barbed wire fence.

Police arrested the suspect, 22-year-old Cameron Coomer, for many different traffic violations as well as possession of some kind of controlled drug substance. Authorities also say Coomer tried to run over a police officer.

"At the time he put the car in reverse and try to go backwards, the officer fell down... I guarantee you he almost got shot at that point because he almost tried to run over a Haskell police officer," said Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell.

The chase crossed several county lines and reached dangerous speeds before it ended at a farmhouse in Muskogee County, just north of Haskell. Police stopped the suspect when he got stuck on the property's fence.

They say no one was hurt.

It started near 31st and Yale shortly after 2:30 p.m. when police received a 911 call of a possible DUI driver.

Police tried to pull him over, but he kept going, leading police east on the Broken Arrow Expressway, with speeds reaching about 85 miles an hour.

The driver eventually crossed onto Highway 72 into Coweta, where Coweta police took over the chase and followed him south.

Officers tried several tactical maneuvers before they trapped him, but, instead of stopping, the suspect drove onto private property, cut across the homeowners’ yard, and got stuck on a fence.

Police then took the driver into custody.

Coomer was taken to the Wagoner County Jail.