Suspect In Custody After Pursuit Heads From Tulsa To Muskogee Co - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Suspect In Custody After Pursuit Heads From Tulsa To Muskogee County

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
Man is taken into custody. Man is taken into custody.
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A high-speed police chase ended after the suspect drove onto private property then tried to plow through a barbed wire fence.

Police arrested the suspect, 22-year-old Cameron Coomer, for many different traffic violations as well as possession of some kind of controlled drug substance. Authorities also say Coomer tried to run over a police officer. 

"At the time he put the car in reverse and try to go backwards, the officer fell down... I guarantee you he almost got shot at that point because he almost tried to run over a Haskell police officer," said Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell.

The chase crossed several county lines and reached dangerous speeds before it ended at a farmhouse in Muskogee County, just north of Haskell. Police stopped the suspect when he got stuck on the property's fence.

They say no one was hurt.

It started near 31st and Yale shortly after 2:30 p.m. when police received a 911 call of a possible DUI driver.

Police tried to pull him over, but he kept going, leading police east on the Broken Arrow Expressway, with speeds reaching about 85 miles an hour.

The driver eventually crossed onto Highway 72 into Coweta, where Coweta police took over the chase and followed him south.

Officers tried several tactical maneuvers before they trapped him, but, instead of stopping, the suspect drove onto private property, cut across the homeowners’ yard, and got stuck on a fence.

Police then took the driver into custody.

Coomer was taken to the Wagoner County Jail. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.