Sautéed Bok Choy With Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Golden Raisins and Pecans

Ingredients: 

  • 2 large heads of bok choy, stalks separated and washed of grit, stalks and leaves separated
  • 1 clove of garlic, sliced
  • 1 small yellow onion, halved and sliced
  • 1/2 cup of diced bacon, cooked and drained (reserve the fat)
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 1/2 cup roasted pecans, chopped
  • 1/4 cup water or vegetable broth
  • salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Directions: 

  1. Heat a saucepan over a medium-low flame and add 1 Tbsp of the bacon fat.  Add the onions and cook slowly until golden brown and sweet-smelling, about 20 minutes.
  2. While the onions are caramelizing, separate your bok choy into individual stems and rinse well under running water and pat dry.  Cut the leafy tops from the stalks and cut the stalks into one-inch lengths.  
  3. Heat a saute pan over medium-high heat and add the remaining bacon fat.  Add the bok choy stems and sautee until they start to take on a little color and become translucent.
  4. Add the garlic, caramelized onion and raisins, keeping everything moving and toss well.  Deglaze the pan with the water or vegetable broth and lower the heat to let the ingredients simmer for a minute.
  5. Turn off the heat and add half of the pecans and bacon and toss.  Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a plate.
  6. Top with the remaining bacon and pecans and serve.

