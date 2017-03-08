Rogers County Firefighters Battling Black Mold In Fire Stations - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rogers County Firefighters Battling Black Mold In Fire Stations

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Black mold has been found in several Green Country fire stations, and firefighters are forced to live with it until they can find a new building.   

They risk their lives every day to keep people safe, but now the Northwest Rogers County firefighters are facing a threat in their own station.

Black mold has invaded the fire station and it's everywhere. 

It's in the ceilings, the base boards, the window sills and in every living space in the station. 

Northwest Rogers County Firefighter James Pippin said this is a problem that has been growing for years 

"These buildings were built in 1986, they are really old and they haven't been maintained really well so there is a lot of issues over the years that built up to this moment," Pippin said. 

And now, it's taking a toll on these firefighters.  

"We've been having symptoms, upper respiratory and headaches, watery eyes when they come to work," Pippin said. "When you show up in the morning you are okay and by the time you go home, you've got a raspy voice, your sinuses are draining."

They connected the dots and had a professional come out to inspect the station. 

"The outside control test there was 130 parts per cubic and inside here it was 9,400," Pippin said. 

Pippin says that's just under the level when professionals suggest you leave the building immediately.

As soon as the chief heard those numbers he called for a board meeting.

Now, all three stations are trying to relocate as fast as possible.

"Our budget is really tight so it is going to be really hard to figure out what to do and how to do it," Pippin said. 

The Northwest Rogers County Fire Department can be reached at 918-443-2471.

