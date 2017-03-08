Tulsa Zoo Expecting Big Things From Lost Kingdom Exhibit

The exhibit is not only a new concept for the Tulsa Zoo, it's big, covering five acres, practically in the middle of the property.

They expect big things with the opening of the Lost Kingdom. The exhibit is not only a new concept for the Tulsa Zoo, it's big, covering five acres, practically in the middle of the property.

That's enough space for a new dining area in a pavilion, with a view of the tigers, and room for plenty of animals to move in from other, older exhibits.

"The Komodo dragons now in our conservation buildings, they'll move in there, and we'll have new species like red panda," said Tulsa Zoo CEO, Terrie Correll.

The Lost Kingdom is a $21 million project that's been under construction for most of a year. It's designed to look like ancient Asian architecture, with animals roaming around a manufactured forest.

The zoo expects to open it in late May or early June.

They've already had unexpected crowds this year because of good weather and expect more looking for something new.

Correll said, "It won't be like anything people have seen at the Tulsa Zoo before."

Once the Lost Kingdom opens, with many animals moved in there, the zoo has the opportunity to start renovations in other parts of the zoo.