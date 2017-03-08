Tulsa Zoo Expecting Big Things From Lost Kingdom Exhibit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Zoo Expecting Big Things From Lost Kingdom Exhibit

Posted: Updated:
The exhibit is not only a new concept for the Tulsa Zoo, it's big, covering five acres, practically in the middle of the property. The exhibit is not only a new concept for the Tulsa Zoo, it's big, covering five acres, practically in the middle of the property.
Tulsa Zoo CEO, Terrie Correll. Tulsa Zoo CEO, Terrie Correll.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Zoo plans to open a major new exhibit just as summer starts.

They expect big things with the opening of the Lost Kingdom. The exhibit is not only a new concept for the Tulsa Zoo, it's big, covering five acres, practically in the middle of the property.

That's enough space for a new dining area in a pavilion, with a view of the tigers, and room for plenty of animals to move in from other, older exhibits.

"The Komodo dragons now in our conservation buildings, they'll move in there, and we'll have new species like red panda," said Tulsa Zoo CEO, Terrie Correll.

The Lost Kingdom is a $21 million project that's been under construction for most of a year. It's designed to look like ancient Asian architecture, with animals roaming around a manufactured forest.

The zoo expects to open it in late May or early June.

They've already had unexpected crowds this year because of good weather and expect more looking for something new.

Correll said, "It won't be like anything people have seen at the Tulsa Zoo before."

Once the Lost Kingdom opens, with many animals moved in there, the zoo has the opportunity to start renovations in other parts of the zoo.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.