Armed Man Robs Tulsa Restaurant

Police are looking for a robber who held up a Tulsa restaurant Wednesday night.

Officers said a man with a gun walked into the Whataburger in the 6000 block of South Sheridan at about 11:30 p.m.

Police say the man was wearing a hoodie and dark glasses and took money from the register, then walked out.

A witness reported the man got into a vehicle which headed north on Maplewood.

Police say there were no customers in the restaurant at the time and no employees were injured during the robbery.