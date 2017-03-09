Rain Isn't The Only Thing Oklahoma Fire Departments Need

Rain isn't the only thing most small-town Oklahoma fire departments are hoping for these days.

During wildfire season the flag outside Mannford's fire station gives an idea of what the day might bring.

"Get ready for the next one," said Bob Evans, Mannford Fire Chief.

It's been a long few days for volunteer firefighters all over Creek County.

"I don't know that people really understand the time and dedication that the volunteers do," Evans said.

Chief Evans says multiple agencies spent nearly seven days battling grassfires in the area. Saturday's fire moved fastest, covering a third of a mile in less than a minute, Evans says.

He said, "There was big potential for loss of several homes, we just got lucky that we were at the right place at the right time and could keep it off the houses."

And the people who helped save those homes were primarily volunteer firefighters, men and woman who leave their paying jobs to work a job where their only payment is helping others.

"They just want to help people," he said. "That's why we all do it."



Evans says they love what they do, but it can be draining in the busy season.

"Fuel cost is enormous when you've got 6 [or] 7 trucks running around out there for 15 to 20 hours... you're going through a lot of fuel," he said.

And the wear and tear on the trucks is another costly expense. Evans says they've had to replace tires, fix hoses and repair pumps. Last week alone cost the Mannford Fire Department up to $5,000.

But when it comes to saving lives and property, there's no price that's too high.

Evans says his department gets some city funds, but most others in the county rely on donations and fire service fees. Evans says the best way to help your local fire department is by sending monetary donations.