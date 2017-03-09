Police Standoff Shuts Down City Block In Sapulpa

Sapulpa police, along with multiple other law enforcement agencies, wrapped up a standoff Thursday evening with a man suspected of domestic assault. Police confirm they went inside the apartment and Christopher Parrish, 33, was not inside the apartment they thought he was in.

Police continue to look for Parrish, but they said they'll be seeking a warrant for his arrest.

The standoff happened just off of Main Street and south of Dewey Avenue.

Police say the call came in just before 4 p.m. and at that time, it was just a basic disturbance call.

When police arrived, they interviewed Parrish's wife, and after talking with her realized it was a domestic assault situation.

She told officers that Parrish was inside with a handgun.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers started using a loudspeaker system to talk to Parrish, telling him he is under arrest and needs to come out with his hands in the air and no harm will come to him.

Around 7 p.m., witnesses heard what sounded like a gunshot, but Sgt. Stephen Zamudio says officers were just making further attempts to make contact with Parrish.

Police say Parrish does have a criminal record.

Parrish was released from DOC custody in August of 2016. He is currently on probation for possession of drugs and assault and battery out of Tulsa County, according to online records.