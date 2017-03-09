Tulsa Police Department Appoints Liaison To LGBTQ Community - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Department Appoints Liaison To LGBTQ Community


TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department just appointed its first liaison to the city's gay and lesbian community. 

Just days ago someone shot at the windows of the equality center.

LGBTQ members said this makes it the perfect time for a liaison at the police department.  

"I'm one of the few people who got to grow up and be what they wanted to be, which is a Tulsa Police Officer," said Captain Cathy Reynolds.

Reynolds has been a Tulsa Police Officer for 28 years and she was just appointed as the city's first LGBTQ liaison.

"Being a member of the police department, it is very important to me that we do reach out, again, to the diverse communities," Reynolds said. 

And, Reynolds said that includes the LGBTQ community.

"The police department trains often times on diversity," she said. "It might be time to include the LGBT folks in that conversation." 

Tulsa resident Tracy Allen said this position has been needed in Tulsa for a long time.

"It shows that they are aware, that we have situations in our communities that we need someone that understands, from our point of view some of the things that we are dealing with in town," Allen said. 

Renolds' new position will make it easier for the LGBTQ community to deal with Tulsa Police, Allen said. 

"You have someone that understands your standpoint, not just someone that looks at whatever your situation as just another crime," Allen said. 

Reynolds, an LGBTQ community member herself, said she hopes she can streamline communication between LGBTQ members in Tulsa and the police. 

"Sometimes I think it's a trust issue and hopefully, I will be able to bridge that gap. It's not all me and I don't expect it to be," Reynolds said. "It's great to see the department grow, and I hope in a little tiny way I have been a part of that."

Reynolds said this is just another way the Tulsa Police Department is growing to connect with all Tulsans and she is just glad to be part of it.

