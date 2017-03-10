Second Zarrow International School Lottery Meeting Set For Frida - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Second Zarrow International School Lottery Meeting Set For Friday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

For the second time this week, Tulsa Public Schools will try to hold the lottery that determines who will be admitted to a high-demand magnet school.

Parents are hoping to get their children in Zarrow International School at 3613 South Hudson Avenue.

Tulsa school officials say the demand to get into this language-immersion school is at unprecedented levels.

On Tuesday, March 7th, the admission lottery was supposed to be held, but parents from one Tulsa Public School quadrant were upset that siblings of current students would be put in the lottery pool with everyone else.

Since that meeting, district officials say they've met with the school's leadership and Tulsa Public Schools says it has figured out a way to admit all 43 siblings from across the district.

TPS says Friday evening's lottery meeting will be for the other three quadrants and wait list for quadrant 4.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the district's Education Service Center at 28th and New Haven.

