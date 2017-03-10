Police: Small Child Was In Car During High-Speed Okmulgee Chase

Investigators confirm to News On 6 that a young child was in the car that drew police fire during a high-speed chase Wednesday in Okmulgee.

Exclusive video from Osage Sky News 6 HD shows a police officer carrying a young child.

"The cop was holding it," said Erica Taylor.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation now says that child was in the car that police chased and shot at in Okmulgee Wednesday. That gunfire hit the child's mom, Amanda Morrow, while in the car being driven by Michael Sanchez.

OSBI says police used its cars to block his path, but Sanchez "attempted to drive around the vehicles."

But Erica Taylor - who witnessed it - says the car was coming to a stop.

"Once they get to the playground it slowed down and then they started firing shots," said Erica Taylor.

Morrow was hit in the neck - an Okmulgee Daily Times picture captured the scene.

"And they open the door and she just sits there, she doesn't even get out, and then they take the stretcher over there and put her on the stretcher," said Erica Taylor.

The Amanda Morrow, a mother of three was flown to the hospital. Her family says she is in stable condition.

This is not Amanda's first officer involved shooting. Monday marked three years since her brother was shot and killed by Okmulgee police after leading them on a chase. At the time - Amanda believed police over-reacted.

"They didn't have to shoot him at all," said Amanda Morrow.

But she says if her brother didn't run, it could have been prevented.

"I wish he would've just stopped then, but he didn't so this is how it ended up happening," said Amanda Morrow.

Morrow's sister in-law told News On 6 in a statement:

"I just hope that this is a wake-up call and she is able to learn from this experience. Come out stronger than before."

As of Thursday afternoon, the family tells News On 6, Amanda Morrow was in surgery after being shot in the face by police. They are asking for your prayers.