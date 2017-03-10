Walmart Celebrating Everyone's Birthday With Free Cupcakes

Walmart says in honor of everyone's birthday, the retailer is giving away free cupcakes on Sunday, March 12th.

Walmart Supercenters across the U.S. are giving away 3 million cupcakes for free from 12 noon until 4 p.m.

The company expects to give away nearly 67,200 cupcakes in Oklahoma alone.

Walmart says customers can choose between a chocolate or vanilla cupcake with white buttercream or whipped icing.