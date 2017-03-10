Collinsville Entrepreneur Using T-Shirt Company To Change Lives - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Collinsville Entrepreneur Using T-Shirt Company To Change Lives

COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

A Collinsville entrepreneur is changing lives one t-shirt at a time by using cotton and kindness to stop bullying.

Reach Clothing in Collinsville operates on a simple principle - buy a t-shirt, give a t-shirt; the focus is kids in need.

Creator Tyson Baker said, "We partnered with Hillcrest in Cushing - they had a big back to school event in August where they gave free haircuts and school supplies, so it was a perfect spot for us to come in and provide new clothes for kids for the school year."

Baker started in a garage on Main Street six years ago. He heard of a third grader who was bullied for wearing the same t-shirt to school every day.

Since then, his Reach Clothing has donated almost 4,000 shirts to kids in need.

Rick: "So this is day one of year seven?"
Baker: "Yes, day one of year seven, that is correct."

They've expanded, more and bigger screen printing set-ups - they do monogramming and uniforms.

But, the heart and soul of the business is still the buy one give one model; helping kids in need one t-shirt at a time.

You can learn more about their mission and how it all works here.

