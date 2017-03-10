TPD: Robber Accidentally Fires Shot In Taco Bueno - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

TPD: Robber Accidentally Fires Shot In Taco Bueno

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are investigating an armed robbery at a Taco Bueno.

According to police, just after 8:30 Friday night, a man entered the Taco Bueno at 11710 East 11th Street.

They said the robber entered the store with a black semi-automatic, possibly a 9 m.m., and demanded money from the register.

Witness said while waiting, the suspect fired a round into the drawer, apparently by accident.

Police said the man was last seen running north.

The man is described as a light-skinned black man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with vertical white stripes and gray sweatpants.

Police say the man's face was covered with a blue bandana and was also wearing sunglasses.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.