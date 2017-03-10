TPD: Robber Accidentally Fires Shot In Taco Bueno

Tulsa police are investigating an armed robbery at a Taco Bueno.

According to police, just after 8:30 Friday night, a man entered the Taco Bueno at 11710 East 11th Street.

They said the robber entered the store with a black semi-automatic, possibly a 9 m.m., and demanded money from the register.

Witness said while waiting, the suspect fired a round into the drawer, apparently by accident.

Police said the man was last seen running north.

The man is described as a light-skinned black man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with vertical white stripes and gray sweatpants.

Police say the man's face was covered with a blue bandana and was also wearing sunglasses.