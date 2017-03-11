Shooter Sought Following Tulsa Road Rage Incident

Tulsa Police say no one was injured when a driver shot at another driver during a road rage incident on Riverside Drive late Friday.

The victim told officers, the driver of an older model Ford pickup had pulled up next to his car at the light at 71st Street and Riverside Drive and fired several shots. The pickup then drove off, heading west on 71st Street.

The victim called 911 following the 9 p.m. incident.

Police found several bullet holes in the victim's car as well as a broken window.