Driver Flees Police By Going Wrong Way On Tulsa Highway

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a woman they say tried to get away from police by driving the wrong way on a Tulsa highway early Saturday.

Troopers said the woman's car was involved in a crash near Interstate-44 and Sheridan just before 6 a.m.

When police showed up at the crash scene, they said the woman drove off, going east in the westbound lanes of I-44.

An OHP trooper was nearby and used a tactical vehicle maneuver to stop her car near 129th East Avenue and I-44.

The unidentified woman was booked into the Tulsa County jail.