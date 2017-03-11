Muskogee Police Officer Arrested On Domestic Assault Charge

Muskogee police officer Brian Hackett was arrested and booked into the Muskogee County Jail Saturday on a charge of domestic assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Muskogee police, the department conducted a preliminary investigation after Hackett was accused of hitting his wife in the head with his service pistol. As a result of the investigation, Hackett was arrested.

Hackett has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the results of an internal investigation, the department said.

No further details have been released at this time.