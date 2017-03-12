Oologah Police Look For Thieves In Rash Of Car Break-Ins - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oologah Police Look For Thieves In Rash Of Car Break-Ins

OOLOGAH, Oklahoma -

Oologah Police are looking for suspects in a string of recent car break-ins over the weekend. Lieutenant Brent Holmes said they had at least 10 break-ins in Friday night in the Rogers County town.

The thieves took guns, money, identification cards, laptops and one woman's turquoise Chevy Impala. Most of the vehicles had been left unlocked, Holmes said.

One of the victims had surveillance video of a man getting into a pickup truck. A large dog is seen in both videos. 

If you know anything about the crimes, call Oologah Police at 918-443-2722.

