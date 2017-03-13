Tulsa's Most Wanted Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa's Most Wanted Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for Cesareo Martinez, a man accused of sexual abuse of a child under age 12. When captured, he will be held on a $100,000 bond.

Court records show Martinez is suspected of molesting a young girl that he knew who was at his home in east Tulsa. The victim told child crisis detectives she was lying on a bed watching a video on her phone when Martinez started rubbing her back. When she told him to stop, he told her it was "OK," according to an affidavit of probably cause. 

Martinez started to touch her private parts, and she got up and went to another room, police said. 

On another occasion, the girl told police she was in the hallway with Martinez, and he touched her breasts over her clothing. After that, the girl told her mother she did not want to visit Martinez again, the affidavit states.

When police interviewed Martinez, they said he admitted he touched the girl while she was on the bed and became sexually aroused. He told police he knew what he did was completely wrong, records show.

The 38-year-old Hispanic male is 5'5" and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

There is a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

