Pathways Adult Learning Center In Tulsa Hosts Fundraising Event - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Pathways Adult Learning Center In Tulsa Hosts Fundraising Event

Posted: Updated:
Photo of some of the people involved with Pathways Adult Learning Center. Photo of some of the people involved with Pathways Adult Learning Center.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Pathways Adult Learning Center will host a Festival of Opportunity fundraising event next month.

Pathways provides a unique Christian program dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for adults with developmental disabilities. The Center helps each individual to achieve emotional, cognitive, physical, social, spiritual and vocational growth to his or her fullest potential.

Funds raised through the Festival help accomplish that by giving students the opportunity to get jobs, continued education, volunteer work in the community, physical fitness, and more.

This years event will be Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50. 

Tickets can be purchased by calling 918-859-0060

Visit the Center's web site for more information.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.