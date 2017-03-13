Pathways Adult Learning Center In Tulsa Hosts Fundraising Event

Photo of some of the people involved with Pathways Adult Learning Center.

Pathways Adult Learning Center will host a Festival of Opportunity fundraising event next month.

Pathways provides a unique Christian program dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for adults with developmental disabilities. The Center helps each individual to achieve emotional, cognitive, physical, social, spiritual and vocational growth to his or her fullest potential.

Funds raised through the Festival help accomplish that by giving students the opportunity to get jobs, continued education, volunteer work in the community, physical fitness, and more.

This years event will be Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 918-859-0060

Visit the Center's web site for more information.