Sand Springs Students Spending Spring Break Cleaning City

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Dozens of Green Country students are spending their Spring Break helping clean the streets in Sand Springs.

About 100 students from five different youth groups braved the chilly weather Monday to pick up trash along Charles Page Boulevard.

They'll also help paint for the city.

CrossPoint Pastor Trey Hopkins said, “We think it's important to teach our students the value of loving the city that you are in.”

For the next two days, students are also teaming up with local non-profits to work on different projects across Sand Springs.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
