Sand Springs Students Spending Spring Break Cleaning City

CrossPoint Pastor Trey Hopkins said, “We think it's important to teach our students the value of loving the city that you are in.”

About 100 students from five different youth groups braved the chilly weather Monday to pick up trash along Charles Page Boulevard.

Dozens of Green Country students are spending their Spring Break helping clean the streets in Sand Springs.

They'll also help paint for the city.

For the next two days, students are also teaming up with local non-profits to work on different projects across Sand Springs.