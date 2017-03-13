Tulsa Firefighters Help Group Donating Supplies After Wildfires - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Firefighters Help Group Donating Supplies After Wildfires

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa firefighters went above and beyond to help a group bringing supplies to Oklahomans affected by recent wildfires.

Volunteers from Arkansas said they were passing through Tulsa when their trailer full of donations broke down.

Firefighters helped them get another trailer and transfer all the supplies.

“Thanks to your fire department we've got everything taken care of. I'll tell you - above and beyond their call of duty those guys did yesterday. I just can't be any prouder of anybody,” said Arkansas resident Frank Davis.

The group took two trailers worth of supplies to wildfire victims.

