Tulsa Firefighters Help Group Donating Supplies After Wildfires

“Thanks to your fire department we've got everything taken care of," said Arkansas resident Frank Davis.

Volunteers from Arkansas said they were passing through Tulsa when their trailer full of donations broke down and firefighters gave them a hand.

Tulsa firefighters went above and beyond to help a group bringing supplies to Oklahomans affected by recent wildfires.

Volunteers from Arkansas said they were passing through Tulsa when their trailer full of donations broke down.

Firefighters helped them get another trailer and transfer all the supplies.

“Thanks to your fire department we've got everything taken care of. I'll tell you - above and beyond their call of duty those guys did yesterday. I just can't be any prouder of anybody,” said Arkansas resident Frank Davis.

The group took two trailers worth of supplies to wildfire victims.