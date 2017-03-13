Camera Catches Vandal Damaging Cars At Tulsa Dealership

"He doesn't try to miss any cars. He goes for all of them," said Jennifer Maldonado with Michoacan Auto Sales.

A car dealership in east Tulsa says someone took a crowbar to nearly every car in their inventory.

They caught the vandal on camera. The family who owns the dealership thinks the vandal was trying to get revenge on them after they had to repossess his car.

Surveillance cameras at Michoacan Auto Sales show a man approaching an old white Mustang just after midnight early Sunday morning.

He gets in and out of the car a few times, then, with crowbar in hand, he tries to break into the building with no luck.

About three hours later he starts his rampage - walking down the row of used cars for sale and smashing the windows out of each one.

"He doesn't try to miss any cars. He goes for all of them," said Jennifer Maldonado with Michoacan Auto Sales.

Maldonado and her siblings all work at the dealership.

Their dad, Domingo, is the owner, so the entire family depends on the sales.

"It's devastating because we put in all our hard work into this business, and just to watch someone come in and be careless for what is going on, it's where we make all our money on," Maldonado said.

The vandal hit 28 cars on the lot. The family said most of them weren't insured, so they'll have to pay thousands of dollars to get them fixed.

The Maldonados think it might be an act of revenge.

The Mustang is a repo, they explained, and the vandalism might be a way of getting back at them for repossessing the car.

The family filed a police report but it doesn't help much with peace of mind.

"It's safety issues that we have now with the property; we don't feel safe here, we don't know what else to do," Maldonado said.

The dealership is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or Tulsa police.