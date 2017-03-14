Gordmans Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Gordmans Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores

OMAHA, Nebraska -

Discount department store Gordmans filed for bankruptcy on Monday. The Omaha-based company said in a statement that it planned to liquidate all its stores, but there was no indication of when the stores would begin closing. 

The retailer has two stores in Tulsa.  They are located at 1887 South Yale and 10001 East 71st Street.

President and CEO, Andy Hall said, "Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption. The management team and all of our associates remain committed to continuing to provide great merchandise and service to our guests during this process"

Gordmans is marketed as an affordable department store, selling a wide array of products including everything from furniture to jewelry to footwear and apparel. It was founded more than a century ago in 1915 and currently operates 106 stores in 22 states.

