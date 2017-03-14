OHP: Sleepy Driver Slams Into Semi Parked On Tulsa Exit Ramp Shoulder

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says no one was hurt when a pickup hit a parked semi in east Tulsa late Monday.

Troopers believe a sleepy pickup driver exiting off westbound Interstate-44 at the 161st East Avenue exit drifted onto the shoulder and struck a parked semi.

The crash happened at 11:45 p.m. and closed the exit ramp for a time.

The driver of the semi was asleep in his cab as well. The OHP says he wasn't hurt and neither was the pickup driver. They said the pickup was destroyed and the semi's trailer sustained some damage.