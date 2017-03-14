Skiatook Man Arrested For Impersonating A Police Officer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Skiatook Man Arrested For Impersonating A Police Officer

SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

A Skiatook man has bonded out of the Tulsa County jail after police say he claimed to be a police officer and had assaulted a manager of a Skiatook Italian restaurant Sunday evening.

Skiatook Police say the manager told officers, 66-year-old Robert Gambrill said he was a police officer and a federal agent during the incident in the 100 block of East Rogers Boulevard.

Officers were called to the restaurant in reference to an assault just before 9 p.m. They arrived to find the manager and Gambrill arguing.

As police tried to separate the two men, they noticed Gambrill was wearing a gold badge pinned on his coat and it was apparent Gambrill had been drinking alcohol.

Customers told police Gambrill had verbally attacked the manager, claiming the manager was a "German spy" and Gambrill was "swearing like a sailor."

In their arrest report, police said they found Gambrill to be in possession of an "Oklahoma Unarmed CLEET Security license."

Skiatook police booked Robert Gambrill into jail on complaints including public intoxication, assault and battery, false impersonation of a peace officer and interfering with a police officer.

Jail records show Gambrill has a court appearance set for March 20th.

