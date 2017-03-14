St. Jude Affiliate Clinic Opens At A Tulsa Children's Hospital - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

St. Jude Affiliate Clinic Opens At A Tulsa Children's Hospital

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The new St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at the Children's Hospital at Saint Francis in Tulsa is now open.

The clinic provides open and colorful spaces with features that include a living room area with a large television and an indoor play space.
There's also access to the adjacent hospital playground. 

The children will be able to get access to some of the groundbreaking new treatments developed at St. Jude Hospital.

"So if there is a child here in Tulsa who is diagnosed with cancer or blood disease they will have access to the clinical trials that are very unique to st Jude  but get it in a way that's convenient for the family and get it close to home here in Tulsa," said Dr Carolyn Russot with St. Judge Affiliate Program.

Key clinical areas will include new exam rooms, infusion areas and a centralized nurses' station.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
