Exotic Snakes, Rats Discovered During Owasso House Fire

Owasso and Limestone Fire Departments put out a house fire just east of Owasso. It was a pretty typical house fire - with no injuries - but what they discovered inside the rural home was anything but.

Both departments were called to the home in the 8700 block of North 185th East Avenue shortly after 9 a.m.

Limestone Fire Chief Carl Smith said he believes the fire started in a dog house kept at the back side of the home. There was some kind of heating element in the dog house that started the fire which then went up into the attic, he said.

When Limestone firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered about 30 large exotic snakes and 60 to 100 rats used to feed them inside the home. The people who live there got the snakes out, Smith said. We haven't been able to get photos of them so far.

Smith says fighting the fire in the attic was sort of difficult as they tried to step around all the livestock running around inside the home.

The people, dogs and snakes are OK though they will need a new place to live for a while, firefighters said.

Smith said the property is a horse farm, and the residents have permits for at least some animals. He's not sure if there are any legal issues that need to be addressed.