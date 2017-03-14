Oklahoma Inmate Sentenced For Extorting Money From Connecticut M - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Oklahoma Inmate Sentenced For Extorting Money From Connecticut Man

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
HARTFORD, Connecticut -

A federal judge has sentenced an Oklahoma prison inmate who was serving time for robbery while he masterminded a scheme to extort about $674,000 from a retired Connecticut school teacher.

Prosecutors said at sentencing in federal court in Hartford on Monday that 37-year-old Darrik Forsythe and other inmates, using cellphones smuggled into the Oklahoma penitentiary to befriended the victim through an online dating site and extorted money from him by threatening to reveal that he was gay or threatening to harm relatives.

The Journal Inquirer reports the judge said the scheme "appears to have caused severe psychological harm," to the victim, who was found dead in April 2015. He had reportedly been suicidal.

A spokesman for the Connecticut U.S. attorney's office says Forsythe's four-year federal sentence will be served when his 20-year state sentence ends in 2020.

Forsythe was convicted in Stephens County in 2002.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.