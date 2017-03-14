Claremore Veterans Center Creating Music Library To Help With Vets' Dementia, Pain

The Claremore Veterans Center became certified with a program called Music and Memory last month.

Chances are, when you see Bobby Kaiser, he'll have his headphones on, listening to gospel music.

Bobby got an mp3 player not too long ago.

"I call them a 'doohickey,'" he said.

Bobby is a Marine vet and he's been in and out of the hospital and physical therapy lately; but he can't stop smiling.

"I'm a happy man. I'll tell you people right now, I'm a happy man. And this here helps," he said, holding up his music.

The Claremore Veterans Center became certified with a program called Music and Memory last month. It pairs each vet up with a free iPod, earphones and a personalized playlist of songs that make them nostalgic and happy.

"What we're hoping to do is allow our veterans that opportunity to go back and connect with that emotional memory," said Monique Dilonardo, the Center's recreation program administrator.

Dilonardo said studies show the music reduces anxiety and depression. It especially helps those with dementia or suffering from constant pain.

"Not only seniors, but anybody with a physical or mental challenge, that they can use music to help them through those difficult times and creating good memories," she said.

The Center needs to expand its music collection and needs original CDs from certain genres and time periods.

It's also hoping to get some donated iPods - 300 of them, for all of the vets who live at the Center, so that Bobby's happiness can spread through the entire veterans center.

"This is the best thing that has ever come to my life except my wife of 61 years," Bobby said, smiling.

If you're interested in donating a CD, iPod or headphones, you can drop those items off at the front desk at 3001 West Blue Starr Drive in Claremore, just east of Rogers State University.

Donated CDs must be original, not copies. These artists are preferred:

20s and 30s

Cole Porter

Ethel Merman

George Gershwin

Easy Listening

Burt Bacharach

Engelbert Humperdinck

Rosemary Clooney

Barry Manilow

Andy Williams

Glen Campbell

Neil Diamond

Barbra Streisand

Peggy Lee

The Four Lads

Les Paul & Mary Ford

The Carpenters

Gene Pitney

Anne Murray

Country Oldies

Johnny Cash

Loretta Lynne

Conway Twitty

Charlie Rich

Willie Nelson

Dolly Parton

Kenny Rogers

Merle Haggard

Hank Williams

Tammy Wynette

Patsy Cline

John Denver

George Jones

Vince Gill

Piano

Liberace

Vladamir Horowitz

Glenn Gould

Rachmaninov

Arthur Rubinstein

Vince Guaraldi

60s Rock

Buffalo Springfield

Forrest Gump soundtrack

The Big Chill soundtrack

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Three Dog Night

The Guess Who

Rolling Stones

Simon & Garfunkel

Beach Boys

The Hollies

Blood, Sweat, and Tears

The Beatles

The Rascals

The Duprees

Smooth Jazz

Kenny G

Vince Guaraldi

Dave Koz

Grover Washington, Jr.

Chris Botti

George Benson

Chuck Mangione

Herb Alpert

Boney James

Jazz Vocal

Nina Simone

Billie Holiday

Bobby McFerrin

Edith Piaf

Melody Gardot

Liza Minelli

Ella Fitzgerald

Louis Armstrong

Manhattan Transfer

Jazz Instrumental

Miles Davis

Wynton Marsalis

John Coltrane

Louis Armstrong

Quincy Jones

Duke Ellington

Count Basie

Blues

Muddy Waters

Stevie Ray Vaughn

Blues Traveler

BB King

T Bone Walker

John Lee Hooker

Classical

Beethoven

Bach

Mozart

Chopin

Vivaldi

Brahms

Tchaikovsky

Stravinsky

Broadway Musicals

Cabaret

Carousel

Anything Goes

South Pacific

Annie

The Music Man

West Side Story

Gypsy

Camelot

The Lion King

Phantom of the Opera

Les Miserables

Cats

Oklahoma!

Hello Dolly

My Fair Lady

Sunset Boulevard

Chicao

A Chorus Line

Mary Poppins

Big Band/Swing

Benny Goodman

Glenn Miller

Artie Shaw

Guy Lombardo

Les Brown

Eddy Duchin

Duke Ellington

Woody Herman

Count Basie

Andrews Sisters

Tommy Dorsey

Billy Eckstine

If you have any questions, contact Monique Dilonardo at mdilonardo@odva.state.ok.us.