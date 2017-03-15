Remains Found In 1992 Identified As Missing Tulsa Woman

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says human remains found by hunters in December 1992 have been identified as the remains of a missing Tulsa woman.

TCSO says the remains are Greta Riles, a 43-year-old ex-convict.

A hunter found the remains in the 5800 block of North Harvard.

Deputies say due to Riles's lifestyle, her family didn't report her missing until July 2012.

In 1992, the state Medical Examiner's Office determined the remains were that of a young black female.

TCSO's Cold Case Task Force took a second look at the case and thanks to a grant from the National Institute of Justice, the remains were sent to the University of North Texas for DNA analysis where they were finally identified.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Greta Riles was sentenced to prison in 1989 for drug possession out of Tulsa County. The records show she was released early.