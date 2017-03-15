Remains Found In 1992 Identified As Missing Tulsa Woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Remains Found In 1992 Identified As Missing Tulsa Woman

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma Department of Corrections photo Oklahoma Department of Corrections photo
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says human remains found by hunters in December 1992 have been identified as the remains of a missing Tulsa woman. 

TCSO says the remains are Greta Riles, a 43-year-old ex-convict.

A hunter found the remains in the 5800 block of North Harvard.

Deputies say due to Riles's lifestyle, her family didn't report her missing until July 2012.

In 1992, the state Medical Examiner's Office determined the remains were that of a young black female. 

TCSO's Cold Case Task Force took a second look at the case and thanks to a grant from the National Institute of Justice, the remains were sent to the University of North Texas for DNA analysis where they were finally identified.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Greta Riles was sentenced to prison in 1989 for drug possession out of Tulsa County. The records show she was released early.  

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.