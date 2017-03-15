Tips Sought For Tulsa Teen Missing Since March 2016

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help to find a Tulsa teen who went missing a year ago Wednesday.

The NCMEC says Cheyenne Coomer, 17, was last seen on March 15, 2016 and they believe she still is in Tulsa.

Coomer is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 180 pounds with hazel eyes and auburn hair. They say she may have since dyed her hair another color.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children poster

If seen, the NCMEC asks you to call 800-843-5678 or the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.