Numerous Small Grass Fires Along Tulsa County Highway Investigated

Firefighters and sheriff's deputies are trying to determine what or who started a series of small grass fires along Highway 75 north of Tulsa Wednesday morning.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was headed north on 75 when he noticed grass fires burning every quarter of a mile or so between 66th Street North and 106th Street North.

The deputy used a fire extinguisher to put out a few of the fires himself, while the Owasso and Turley Fire Departments were called out to help put out the rest.

The sheriff's office can't say if these fires were started intentionally, but says it is odd that so many fires started so close to each other.

Grass fires can start rather easily right now, despite recent rains.

Firefighters say a lot of fires like this are started by chains dragging on the pavement, causing sparks or when someone throws a lit cigarette out a car window.

TCSO says they are continuing to monitor the situation and if you see anyone starting a fire next to a road, call 911 or your local fire department.